Can Tho City to invest US$7.6 mln in Ninh Kieu Wharf Park renovation

The renovation project for Ninh Kieu Wharf Park was approved on October 8.

During a working session with the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City on October 8, Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep approved the renovation plan for the Ninh Kieu Wharf Park, a central public space of over 21,700 square meters along the Can Tho River.

8888-7146-3798.jpg
A corner of Ninh Kieu Wharf Park is flooded due to high tide on the afternoon of October 8.

According to the Ninh Kieu Ward People’s Committee, Ninh Kieu Wharf Park is a central public space in the city, bordering the Can Tho River, links directly to the pedestrian street, historic market, night market, museum and tourist piers, with a total area exceeding 21,700 square meters.

The Ninh Kieu Wharf area comprises six operational tourist piers, the round and square pavilions managed by Can Tho Tourism Joint Stock Company, a motorbike parking lot and public restrooms.

However, most of these facilities were built before 2010 and have deteriorated, no longer meeting the needs of tourism and visitors, especially as the number of tourists continues to grow.

At the working session, Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep emphasized that other localities have modern tourist piers that serve both river transport and tourism. Therefore, the renovation of Ninh Kieu Wharf Park is essential as part of the mid-term public investment plan for 2026–2030.

The project is expected to be implemented with a total investment of more than VND192 billion (US$7.3 million).

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

