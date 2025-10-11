An Giang, Kampot advance border trade cooperation

Leaders of Vietnam’s An Giang Province and Cambodia’s Kampot Province co-chaired a conference to discuss, coordinate, and implement the Vietnam–Cambodia Border Trade Agreement between the two provinces.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference held in Kampot Provincial Hall in Cambodia on October 10, Mr. Khiev Rithiphorn, Vice Governor of Kampot Province, emphasized that as a border province adjacent to An Giang, Kampot is committed to upholding the longstanding tradition of solidarity, friendship, and cooperation across all sectors with An Giang, contributing to economic growth and shared prosperity for the people of both nations.

He also called on An Giang Province to continue supporting and coordinating in border affairs and to facilitate smoother cross-border trade and transportation between the two provinces.

Vice Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee, Le Trung Ho, stated that in recent years, under the leadership and direction of both provincial governments and with the active coordination of various departments and local authorities, the two provinces have achieved tangible results in maintaining border security and order, promoting economic and socio-cultural cooperation, and expanding diplomatic relations and people-to-people exchanges.

Since the beginning of the year, total import-export turnover through border gates between An Giang and Kampot is estimated to have exceeded US$7 million. This encouraging figure reflects the close and effective cooperation between the two provinces in facilitating cross-border goods transportation. Such efforts have played a crucial role in promoting border trade growth and enhancing the livelihoods of communities residing along the shared border.

Leaders of An Giang and Kampot provinces sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate and implement Vietnam–Cambodia Border Trade Agreement. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, leaders of the two provinces signed a memorandum of understanding on the coordination, consensus, and implementation of the Vietnam–Cambodia Border Trade Agreement between An Giang and Kampot.

Under the agreement, An Giang Province will permit and facilitate the exit and entry of Cambodian means of transport with temporarily imported and re-exported goods at the designated border gates of An Giang Province. These vehicles will be allowed to deliver and receive goods within An Giang’s border gate areas and return to Cambodia on the same day.

Kampot Province will allow and facilitate the temporary entry and same-day re-export of Vietnamese transport goods at its border gates. Vehicles may deliver and collect goods within Kampot’s designated border gate areas and return to Vietnam on the same day.

All facilitation measures for cross-border vehicle entry and exit must be in accordance with each country’s laws and regulations governing border trade activities.

By Le Quoc, Nam Khoi—Translated by Kim Khanh