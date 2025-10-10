Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends Hanoi's Patriotic Emulation Congress for the 2025 – 2030 period on October 10. (Photo: SGGP)

The PM highlighted that, as the political-administrative center of the nation and a major hub of culture, science, education, and economy, Hanoi has led the way in effectively implementing patriotic emulation campaigns. These movements have fostered enthusiasm, creativity, and collective strength, helping the city fulfill and surpass its socio-economic development targets.

He called on Hanoi to pursue one overarching goal of continuing the nation’s journey of “Independence - Freedom - Prosperity - Happiness” toward socialism.

The event brought together over 600 delegates, representing exemplary collectives and individuals in Hanoi’s patriotic emulation movement during the 2020–2025 period.

Speaking at the congress, PM Pham Minh Chinh, who also serves as Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, recalled that more than 77 years ago, President Ho Chi Minh launched the nationwide patriotic emulation movement, which has since become a powerful driving force and a banner of determination and action for the entire Party, people, and army.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

He described Hanoi’s patriotic emulation efforts over the past five years as marked by positive transformation, rich identity, constant innovation, spreading confidence, and driving development. The city’s achievements today are closely linked to the success of these movements, the government leader stressed.

PM Pham Minh Chinh urged Hanoi to focus on building a clean, strong, and people-oriented political system; promoting discipline and innovation in governance; restructuring its economy toward green, digital, and circular growth based on science, technology, and digital transformation; and creating breakthroughs with transparent institutions, modern infrastructure, and smart governance.

He also called for investment in human development and high-quality workforce training and for nurturing the local thousand-year cultural heritage as a vital internal resource and development driver.

The PM believed that Hanoi’s patriotic emulation movements would achieve new successes and greater victories, helping the city to become a truly socialist capital, fulfilling the aspiration of President Ho Chi Minh.

Vietnamplus