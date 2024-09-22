Pickleball tournament opened to donate for typhoon Yagi-hit victims

A charity program regarding sport, named “Pickleball tournament- Sharing with typhoon Yagi- victims”, took place at Saigon Riverside Park in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City on September 22 morning.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and leaders from departments and units of the city's districts and businessmen attend the pickleball tournament. (Photo: Ngo Tung)

The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association in collaboration with the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City hosted the event.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Commander of Military Region 7 Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan and leaders from Thu Duc City together with various departments and districts of Ho Chi Minh City attended the tournament as the role of players.

The tournament aimed to calling for support from individuals and organizations for people in various Northern provinces and cities affected by supper typhoon Yagi, flash floods and landslides.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) participates in a game. (Photo: Ngo Tung)

The organizers reported that the program received nearly VND2.8 billion (US$113,828) of donations when it was launched.

The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association will send a part of this amount to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Thu Duc City and directly distribute the remaining amount to Northern provinces to assist those who are suffering from the severe consequences of the natural disaster.

Some photos captured at the event:

Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Youth Associations and President of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association Dang Hong Anh said that upholding the spirit of mutual support and solidarity, the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association has received nearly VND20 billion (US$813,056) of donations from young entrepreneurs, its clubs and member businesses to help those affected by natural disasters overcome difficulties and stabilize their lives soon.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong