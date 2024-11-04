Pickleball is gradually becoming a popular sport in Vietnam

With moderate-intensity exercise, pickleball can help players at all ages or genders improve their fitness and physical condition. This is also a chance for family members to enjoy fun moments and deepen the bond together.

In Ho Chi Minh City, pickleball has not only attracted numerous players but also many court investors.

Owners of pickleball courts could earn significant profits from their service investment. By converting functions from a tennis court into four pickleball courts, businesses can expect their revenue to increase by two to three times over the initial investment.

Ho Chi Minh City is a pioneer unit in the country in establishing a non-public organization for managing pickleball in Vietnam; and has developed numerous plans to promote the sport citywide.

The merger of tennis and pickleball into a unified management organization under the Ho Chi Minh City Tennis and Pickleball Federation could be considered as a long-term or temporary solution depending on the future growth of pickleball.

In the case of pickleball's surprisingly explosive growth, it is likely to need a separate federation.

By Nguyen Anh - Translated By Huyen Huong