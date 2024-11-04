Multimedia

Video

Pickleball is gradually becoming a popular sport in Vietnam

SGGPO

With moderate-intensity exercise, pickleball can help players at all ages or genders improve their fitness and physical condition. This is also a chance for family members to enjoy fun moments and deepen the bond together.

In Ho Chi Minh City, pickleball has not only attracted numerous players but also many court investors.

Owners of pickleball courts could earn significant profits from their service investment. By converting functions from a tennis court into four pickleball courts, businesses can expect their revenue to increase by two to three times over the initial investment.

Ho Chi Minh City is a pioneer unit in the country in establishing a non-public organization for managing pickleball in Vietnam; and has developed numerous plans to promote the sport citywide.

The merger of tennis and pickleball into a unified management organization under the Ho Chi Minh City Tennis and Pickleball Federation could be considered as a long-term or temporary solution depending on the future growth of pickleball.

In the case of pickleball's surprisingly explosive growth, it is likely to need a separate federation.

By Nguyen Anh - Translated By Huyen Huong

Tags

Pickleball pickleball courts merger of tennis and pickleball popular sport

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn