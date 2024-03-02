Phu My 3 BOT Thermal Power Plant transferred to EVN after 20 years of operation

A signing ceremony for transfering Phu My 3 BOT Thermal Power Plant to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) after 20 years of operation was held at the Ministry of Industry and Trade headquarters yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan chairs a signing ceremony of Phu My 3 BOT Power Plant transfer.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that this was the first power project with 100 percent foreign capital being invested under the public-private partnership of build-operate-transfer (BOT) which was assigned to foreign investors by the Vietnamese Government right after the period of opening and international integration.

The plant has a power capacity of 715MW, located in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province which was invested by three foreign investors of Sembcorp Utilities Pte. Ltd., Kyuden International Corporation and Sojitz Corporation.

This is a combined cycle gas turbine power plant that uses domestic gas sources to operate.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the project has been put into commercial operation since March 1, 2004.

After 20 years of operation, on March 1, the project was officially transferred to EVN to continue the operation and exploitation which is expected to contribute around 4.6 billion kWh to the national electricity system.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the transfer process was conducted in accordance with the Decree No. 35/2021/ND-CP of the Government detailing and guiding the implementation of the Law on Investment in the Form of Public-Private Partnership and the Decree No. 02/2024/ ND-CP of the Government on the transfer of electricity works being public assets to the Vietnam Electricity.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong