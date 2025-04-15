Photography, painting celebrate HCMC’s vibrant evolution

HCMC’s dynamic life, blending modernity, and tradition is vividly captured through photography and painting, showcasing its bustling streets, infrastructure, and the enduring spirit of its people.

Modern HCMC in the works of photographer Ngo Thi Thu Ba

Born and bred amidst the familiar yet ever-evolving landscape of HCMC, photographer Ngo Thi Thu Ba finds herself continuously drawn to capturing the understated beauty of its everyday moments, her dedication unwavering.

Her lens has lovingly framed poignant scenes like the collective joy of mass weddings, the hopeful journeys of spring travel, the serendipity of lucky homes, the simple act of sharing a meager grain of rice. Alongside these human narratives, she meticulously documents the city’s modern marvels and burgeoning infrastructure – the sleek Saigon River underpass, the nascent Metro system – as well as its cherished historical landmarks, diligently preserved: the iconic Ben Thanh Market, the stoic Thu Ngu Flagpole, the elegant City Post Office.

These visual stories, along with those of other talented members of Hai Au Photography Club under the HCMC Photography Association, are brought together in the evocative photo book, “Proud of Ho Chi Minh City”.

“It’s this deep-seated pride and the stirring emotions I feel for my hometown that inspired the title of my photo book”, Thu Ba shares with a heartfelt sincerity. “Every modest street corner, every genuine smile, every fleeting glance here holds a story within its frame, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to use photography as my medium to recount these stories with both authenticity and emotions. I truly believe that when you perceive the world with a sense of empathy and affection, even the most ordinary scenes transform into something special, imbued with a unique soul within the photographic frame.”

Throughout her creative journey, Thu Ba consistently seeks fresh perspectives on the seemingly commonplace. This accomplished photographer often harnesses the evocative power of natural light during the liminal hours of early dawn or the soft glow of twilight to create a profound sense of depth.

“While perhaps lacking the formal ritualistic intensity found in some rural areas, it’s precisely this inherent dynamism, the welcoming approachability, and the ease of genuine connection that imbue HCMC’s celebrations with a unique character – gentle yet deeply infused with human warmth. For me, the true essence lies not in ostentatious displays, but in the authentic emotions that these gatherings evoke within the community. And that, in its purest form, is the cultural value that HCMC quietly cherishes and nurtures each passing day,” comments Thu Ba.

Shifting the gaze to another artistic interpretation of today’s urban landscape, the oil painting “Elevated Road” offers a compelling vision of the city, drawing the viewer’s eye to the striking beauty of the elevated sections of the Metro line – a modern marvel that leaves a powerful visual impression.

Sharing the inspiration behind his artwork, artist Nguyen Trong Hoan explains, “Observing the Metro line from an elevated vantage point, I was immediately captivated by the unwavering linearity of the tracks as they stretched towards the horizon. The strong, rhythmic interplay of the support pillars, railings, and overall infrastructure echoed deeply within me. This image evoked a powerful symbol – not just a testament to modern transportation engineering, but also a visual representation of a city in constant motion, its core values of connection and the human spirit enduring amidst this relentless flow.”

During the creation of “Elevated Road”, the most demanding phases that absorbed the majority of the artist’s time were the complex processes of composition and light manipulation. The Metro line, with its robust structural framework, numerous technical details, and predominantly straight and symmetrical lines, presented a significant challenge: how to accurately capture its proportions and create a sense of spatial depth while simultaneously preserving the artwork’s artistic soul.

According to the artist, oil paint was the chosen medium for “Elevated Road” because its inherent properties best convey spatial depth, the subtle nuances of light intensity, and the delicate shifts in the atmospheric conditions. The varying thickness of each layer of paint, coupled with the deep resonance of the colors, transcends a mere depiction of a Metro line and instead captures the very atmosphere, the specific moment in time, and the unique character of the city in that precious instant.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam