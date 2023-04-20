Photo, poetry exhibition commemorates General Vo Nguyen Giap

A poetry and photographic exhibition on late General Vo Nguyen Giap will open at the Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi on April 22.

The event aims at marking the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), towards the 69th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory.

The poems introduce to the public 92 panels featuring images of the historic victory of the Dien Bien Phu battle against the French forces and the life and career of the general.

The exhibition entitled "Theo dau chan Dai tuong Vo Nguyen Giap" (In the Footsteps of General Vo Nguyen Giap) features 110 poems by teacher-poetess-journalist Nguyen Thi My Dung. She had opportunities to meet and write many news articles and poems about the talented general over the past twenty years.

The exhibition consists of three themes, including “The Way to the Historic Victory of Dien Bien Phu”, “The General in the people’s hearts” and “Thousands of years of brightening”.

The exhibition is organized by the Vietnam Women's Museum in coordination with the Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi and teacher-poetess- journalist Nguyen Thi My Dung.