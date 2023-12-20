Photo exhibition introducing Can Tho City's construction, development opens

A photography exhibition introducing to visitors the 20 years of Can Tho City’s construction and development was opened at Can Tho City Museum on December 19.

At photography exhibition

Accordingly, the exhibition with the theme “Can Tho City- 20 years of construction and development” was organized by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City.

More than 78 photos introducing achievements in terms of economy, culture, society and national security and defense during the last 20 years of the city's construction and development were displayed at the exhibition.

The event will last until January 12, 2024.

On the same day, Can Tho City Museum cooperated with An Giang Provincial Museum to organize a thematic exhibition named “Tet customs of ethnic groups in the Mekong Delta”.

A space displaying Tet customs of ethnic groups in the Mekong Delta

Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City Nguyen Minh Tuan said that ethnic groups comprising Vietnamese, Chinese, Khmer and Cham come to the Mekong Delta to live and bring the traditional customs of ethnic groups of the Mekong Delta region during the Lunar New Year.

The rice-made map highlights Can Tho City - 20 years of construction, development and integration.

On the occasion, the organizers also introduced to visitors a large-sized model “Map of Can Tho City - 20 years of construction, development and integration”.

The rice-made map was painted colorfully to register to set a Vietnam Record.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong