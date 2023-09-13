Photo exhibition honours French scientist Louis Pasteur

A celebration ceremony and a photo exhibition featuring the life and career of French scientist Louis Pasteur as well as his contributions to the science of humanity and Vietnam opened in HCMC on September 13.

The event was co-organized by the Pasteur Institute in HCMC, the French Embassy in Vietnam, and the French Consulate General in HCMC.

French chemist and microbiologist Louis Pasteur (December 27, 1822 - September 28, 1895) was one of the most important founders of medical microbiology.

Speaking at the event, Associate Professor, Dr. Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the Pasteur Institute in HCMC, said that scientist Louis Pasteur was considered the father of microbiology who made great contributions to human science, especially in the fields of medicine and industry.

Trung said the scientist’s research has helped the world better understand the origin and transmission of infectious diseases, thereby developing effective prevention and treatment methods. He was also the founder of the principles of vaccination, microbial fermentation, and pasteurization.

He said the Pasteur Institute in HCMC was established in 1891, becoming one of the first of its kind in the world, just after the Paris Pasteur Institute.

Over the past 130 years, the institute has inherited and promoted the achievements of scientist Louis Pasteur in scientific research and applications to prevent and fight diseases and protect people's health.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said that the celebration was an important and meaningful event in the process of close cooperation between Vietnam and France. The cooperation has been demonstrated through great achievements in the field of health, contributing to improving the health of the people of the two countries.

Pavillon-Grosser, Consul General of France in HCMC, affirmed that Pasteur Institutes in Vietnam are proud achievements of cooperation between the two countries, a concrete symbol of their common commitment to protecting the people’s health.

In the system of 33 Pasteur Institutes in the world, Vietnam is the only country in the world, which has three Pasteur Institutes. In the health sector in general, the French Government has helped train more than 3,000 doctors, contributing greatly to the training of high-quality human resources to care for the health of the Vietnamese people.