People’s Artist, Meritorious Artist title winners announced

President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony in Hanoi on March 6 to present the titles of People’s Artist and Meritorious Artist.

President Vo Van Thuong presents the certificates of People's Artist to the title winners (Photo: VNA)

The noble rewards of the Party and State are given to individuals with outstanding contributions and long-term commitment in the field of culture and art - to 389 artists.

Addressing the event, President Thuong highlighted the great cultural values and various unique art forms of the nation, stressing that culture and arts have become a strength in helping Vietnamese people overcome hardships and challenges and defeating all enemies.

According to him, the nearly 40-year cause of national renewal and historical achievements of the country have become limitless sources of inspiration for artists in different areas, prompting them to make contributions to the building of the spiritual foundation for the society.

Hailing the working spirit and creativity of generations of Vietnamese artists, the State leader said that artists winning the People’s Artists and Meritorious Artists titles are priceless treasures of the nation. Though they are of any age and from any ethnic group, they have made great contributions to the Vietnamese culture and achievements of the country, he stated.

President Vo Van Thuong addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Underlining that the country is experiencing a new development stage, requiring the strong promotion of Vietnamese culture and people, President Thuong asked the artists to work hard to renovate culture and art activities to reach the region and the world, meeting the increasing demand of the people, narrowing down the gap in cultural enjoyment between urban and rural areas and among regions, and enhancing the living quality and the happiness index of Vietnamese people.

The President also emphasized the need to discover and nurture talents, especially young talents, in literature and arts, along with adequate support policies for them and a healthy development environment for them.

At the ceremony, 125 artists were presented with the title of People’s Artist, while 264 others received the Meritorious Artist title.

