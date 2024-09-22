People queue in rain to get into French Residence in Ho Chi Minh City

As part of the European Heritage Days celebration, on September 21, the French Residence in Ho Chi Minh City opened to welcome the public.

In the early Saturday morning, people queue in rain to get into the French Residence in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Van)

This year’s event focused on the theme of the Francophone community which happened on the occasion of France about to host the 19th Francophonie Summit, a major event in diplomatic, economic and cultural terms, from October 4 to October 5.

As of the early Saturday morning, numerous people queued in showers to get into the French Residence, a symbol of late 19th-century Indochina architecture in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Consulate General of France in Ho Chi Minh City received 1,600 registered slots of visitors, an increase of 300 slots compared to the same period last year.

In the campus of the French Residence (Photo: SGGP/ Do Van)

The French Residence is also a private park, covering over 1.5 hectares of land, which is home to several ancient trees, ferrets, squirrels and rare birds.

The French Consul to Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser introduces the French-style table setting to Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien. (Photo: SGGP/ Khanh Duy)

The Heritage Days event was created on the initiative of the French Ministry of Culture in 1984. With the success of this initiative, the Council of Europe decided to expand the event space across the entire European Union in 1985. By 2000, the event was officially named the European Heritage Days. This event allows the public to explore the sites that are not open to visitors due to their use for other purposes (administrative, diplomatic, economic, etc.).

Visitors learn about the establisment history of the French Residence via documents and images. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Van)

Visitors explore a room inside the French Residence. (Photo: Do Van)

On this occasion, apart from activities regarding administration, diplomacy and economy, the French Residence in Ho Chi Minh City offers visitors a chance to explore a rich historic and cultural site.

By Do Van- Translated by Huyen Huong