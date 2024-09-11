Pedestrians, vehicles banned from crossing Duong, Long Bien bridges in Hannoi

As of this morning, Hanoi authorities have banned pedestrians, vehicles and trains from crossing Duong and Long Bien bridges due to rapidly rising floodwater on several rivers especially on the Red River.

Red River floodwater exceeded warning level 2 on the morning of September 11, causing risk of unsafety for Long Bien Bridge. (Photo: Trung Nguyen)

On the morning of September 11, the Hanoi Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue issued a flood warning for the Red River in the capital city of Hanoi as Red River floodwater exceeded warning level 2.

Floodwater levels on the Red River and several other rivers through Hanoi are continuing to rise rapidly.

The situation is expected to cause a risk of flooding and landslides in many areas, threatening lives and property and unsafety of dikes in various districts of Bac Tu Liem, Hai Ba Trung, Dan Phuong, Phuc Tho, Son Tay, Thanh Tri, Gia Lam, Long Bien, Tay Ho, Hoan Kiem and Dong Anh.

Authorities have placed a restriction sign banning vehicles from crossing Long Bien Bridge.

To ensure the safety of people and vehicles, the Hanoi Department of Transport announced a ban for all pedestrians and means of transport in both ends of Duong Bridge and Long Bien Bridge starting from 10 p.m. on September 10.

Besides, the railway sector has temporarily halted train services over Long Bien Bridge and Duong Bridge to ensure transportation safety.

Floodwaters from the Red River inundate residential areas around Long Bien Market in Ba Dinh District (Video: SGGP/ Quoc Khanh)

A section of the Lo River dyke in Son Duong District, Tuyen Quang Province was damaged with a length of around 10 meters. Repair efforts for the Lo River dyke Incident during night of September 10 This morning, the representative of the Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention and Control said that the damaged dyke is being repaired. The locality has evacuated 40 households at risk of flooding.

Hoa Binh Hydropower Reservoir closed all sluice gates to reduce water flow into the Red River. Hoa Binh Hydropower Reservoir closes all sluice gates. On September 11 morning, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development issued an urgent telegram requiring Hoa Binh Hydropower Reservoir to close its last bottom sluice gate, starting at 9 a.m. on the same day. Previously, on September 10, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development issued consecutive orders to gradually close the bottom sluice gates at major hydropower reservoirs in the Northern region, including Hoa Binh and Tuyen Quang. Authorities said that closure of the hydropower reservoirs’ sluice gates will help reduce the floodwater pressure from upstream into the Red River.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong