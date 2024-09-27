PCC's Economic Commission inspects implementation of Resolution 31 in HCMC

The inspection delegation of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission had a working session with the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee on the leadership, direction, and implementation of Resolution 31-NQ/TW of the city.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai and Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Economic Commission Nguyen Hong Son, deputy head of the inspection delegation, chaired the working session which was held in the city on September 26.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Nguyen Hong Son said that the inspection delegation assessed the strengths, limitations, and causes related to the organization of research, study, and implementation of Resolution 31-NQ/TW of the Politburo in HCMC. The inspection period has run from December 30, 2022, until the end of December 2024.

The Party Central Committee's Economic Commission has coordinated with the HCMC Party Committee to propose leadership policies and measures, and the implementation organization of Resolution 31 to be more effective in the coming time.

In addition, the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission has also proposed the National Assembly, the Government, and the Party Organization of Ministries continue to issue appropriate policies, and mechanisms, and allocate additional resources to support the implementation of Resolution 31.

Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Nguyen Hong Son speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai requests Party organizations and relevant agencies to actively coordinate with the inspection delegation to ensure tasks are carried out as planned. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the HCMC Party Committee will direct Party organizations and relevant agencies to actively coordinate with the inspection delegation, provide necessary documents, and assign leaders and key staff to work with the inspection delegation to ensure tasks are carried out as planned and scheduled.

Politburo's Resolution No 31-NQ/TW stipulates the orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045. It also serves as a basis for the National Assembly to issue Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the city.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh