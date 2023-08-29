Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, martyrs

A delegation of HCMC leaders offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and heroic martyrs at Nga Ba Giong National Historical Relic site and Gieng Nuoc Hospital Martyr's Memorial in Hoc Mon District on August 28.

The event aims to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2023), the National Day (September 2), and the 78th anniversary of the Saigon uprising to seize power (August 25, 1945 – 2023).

The delegation led by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen saw the presence of former State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hieu, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau.

The leaders expressed their profound gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, heroic martyrs, former Party leaders, and people who dedicated their lives to the struggle for national liberation.

Nga Ba Giong historical site covering an area of around 10 hectares in Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune in HCMC’s Hoc Mon District was recognized as a national historical relic site in 2002. It was a place where the French colonialists executed 903 Party members and patriots who joined the Nam Ky Uprising, such as Ha Huy Tap, Nguyen Van Cu, Vo Van Tan, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Phan Dang Luu, and others. The historic uprising broke out on November 23 running in the final weeks of 1940.

The delegation previously offered incense to commemorate fallen soldiers and residents at Gieng Nuoc Hospital Martyr's Memorial.

The historical site of Gieng Nuoc Hospital (now known as Hoc Mon Regional General Hospital) was a place where the French colonialists set up a shooting range to kill Party leaders, namely Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap; Vo Van Tan, secretary of the Nam Ky regional Party Committee; Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, secretary of the Saigon – Cho Lon municipal Party Committee.