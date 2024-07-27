Party, State leaders commemorate war martyrs, President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the NA, the State President, the Government, the VFF laid wreaths at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on July 27.

Party and State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on July 27. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to mark the 77th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2024).

The delegation included President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Luong Cuong, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien.

Party and State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on July 27. (Photo: SGGP)

Former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, Former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and Vuong Dinh Hue; Politburo members, along with incumbent and former officials also attended the activity.

Also in the morning of the same day, delegations of the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security; the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; and the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and VFF Committee of Hanoi, among others, paid tribute to the heroes, martyrs at the monument, and President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.

Vietnamplus