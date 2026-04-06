Southeast region to become largest growth engine by 2030

The Southeast region is targeted to become the country’s largest growth engine by 2030.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister has issued decisions approving adjustments to the master plans for six regions for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050. These include the Northern Midlands and Mountainous region, the Red River Delta, the North Central region, the South Central Coastal region, the Central Highlands, the Southeast region, and the Mekong Delta.

Under the revised plan, the Southeast region encompasses the mainland territories of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Tay Ninh, along with designated maritime and island spaces as defined in accordance with relevant legal provisions.

By 2030, the Southeast region is expected to emerge as a civilized and modern hub with advanced industrial development, surpassing the high-income threshold.

The region is oriented to become the country’s foremost growth engine, characterized by dynamism and sustained high growth rates. It will serve as a leading center for science and technology, innovation, high-tech industries, digital industries, logistics, and the development of a highly competitive international financial hub in the region.

In addition, priority will be given to the rapid development of a green, smart, and modern urban system, aligned with sustainable development objectives and improved quality of life for residents.

Ho Chi Minh City is envisioned as a civilized, modern, and innovation-driven metropolis.

It is positioned as a major destination for talent, experts, and scientists to live and work while playing a pivotal role as a regional growth driver. The city is set to lead in the development of the digital economy and digital society and to function as the nation’s central hub for economic, financial, commercial, cultural, educational, and scientific-technological activities.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City is oriented toward becoming an international financial center, hosting a concentration of global financial institutions and major multinational corporations. It is expected to enhance its standing within Southeast Asia and develop on par with leading cities across Asia.

The Red River Delta comprises the mainland territories of Hanoi and Hai Phong, along with the provinces of Ninh Binh, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, and Quang Ninh, as well as maritime and island spaces defined in accordance with relevant legal provisions.

By 2030, the region is targeted to attain fast and sustainable growth, imbued with a strong national cultural identity. It is set to become the country’s leading center for education and training of high-quality human resources, while taking the lead in science and technology development, innovation, the digital economy, and the digital society. Priority will also be given to the development of synchronized and modern infrastructure, alongside smart and highly connected urban systems.

The capital, Hanoi, is oriented to develop along the trajectory of “culture—civilization—modernity."

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Kim Khanh