National Assembly approves new government structure for 2026–2031 term

Vietnam’s National Assembly unanimously approved the organizational structure of the Government for the 2026–2031 term on April 7, comprising 14 ministries and three ministerial-level agencies.

Presided over by Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, the session heard Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh outline a proposal regarding the Government’s organizational structure for the 16th National Assembly term, before Head of the National Assembly Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivered the appraisal report, on the morning of April 7.

Following discussions, the National Assembly voted to adopt the new structure with unanimous approval from the attending deputies.

National Assembly deputies attend the morning session on April 7. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Also on the morning of April 7, Member of the National Assembly Standing Committee Le Quang Manh presented a draft resolution on the Government’s organizational structure, which was also unanimously passed.

Under the approved resolution, the Government for the 2026–2031 term will consist of 14 ministries and three ministerial-level agencies.

The ministries include National Defense, Public Security, Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, Justice, Finance, Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, Culture, Sports and Tourism, Science and Technology, Education and Training, Health, and Ethnic and Religious Affairs.

The three ministerial-level agencies are the State Bank of Vietnam, the Government Inspectorate, and the Government Office.

Later in the afternoon, from 2:10 p.m. to 2:40 p.m., the National Assembly will gather in plenary to complete procedures for approving the resolution on the Prime Minister’s election. The proceedings have been broadcast live nationwide, followed by the swearing-in ceremony and inaugural speech of the newly elected Prime Minister.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong