Key press agencies in Hanoi, HCMC to be established if conditions are met

On April 3, in Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Press and Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism held a workshop to gather feedback on the draft decree detailing the implementation of certain provisions of the Press Law.

Mr. Luu Dinh Phuc, director of the Department of Press and Information, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The workshop was chaired by Luu Dinh Phuc, director of the Department of Press and Information; Le Quang Tu Do, director of the Department of Broadcasting, Television, and Electronic Information; Tong Van Thanh, director of the Press and Publishing Division under the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission; and Tang Huu Phong, deputy head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

In their presentations at the workshop, leaders of press agencies noted that the draft decree contains several progressive points, such as provisions on electronic archiving and data connectivity. At the same time, they proposed and recommended supplementing certain contents to better reflect practical realities and ensure fairness among press agencies, magazines, and other publications.

Specifically, the draft decree stipulates that the age of appointment for leaders of press agencies under the Party, State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organizations must allow them to serve at least a full term (60 months or more).

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, suggested adding the phrase “from the date of the decision” to ensure precision and clarity.

Regarding the title of the head of a press agency, draft Article 6 of the decree stipulates: “The head of a print or electronic press agency shall be the Editor-in-Chief; the head of a radio, television, or national news agency shall be the General Director; and the head of a press, radio, and television agency or a television operation unit (such as People’s Public Security Television-ANTV or Vietnam National Defense Television-QPVN) shall be the Director.”

Journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh proposed that the regulation should refer to the head of a press agency generally as the editor-in-chief or use a more appropriate title, as some localities have already consolidated press, radio, and television agencies into a single unit. He also suggested that press agencies only need to submit a PDF file and maintain archival copies within the agency.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the development of press agencies, journalist Tran Xuan Toan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, noted that the recent directive of the Secretariat has addressed the establishment of key press agencies; however, the current draft decree does not provide specific regulations. He therefore proposed including this content in the decree so that press agencies can plan in alignment with strategic directions.

Speaking at the workshop, Director of the Department of Press and Information, Luu Dinh Phuc, emphasized that to operationalize the provisions of the Press Law, which will take effect on July 1, 2026, the competent authorities are preparing decrees, circulars, and a press development strategy. Among these, the decree detailing the implementation of certain provisions of the Press Law will be finalized for issuance in April 2026. The draft decree incorporates the Party’s guiding viewpoints as well as the practical development of the press. It is expected that 20 administrative procedures related to the press sector will be streamlined. Additionally, new points include provisions on increasing the number of press agencies.

The Director of the Department of Press and Information also stated that the draft strategy for press development and management is being finalized. It will soon include a clear identification of which press agencies are designated as key agencies. In key locations, such as Hanoi or major economic centers like Ho Chi Minh City, the establishment of key press agencies will be proposed if conditions are met. The Department of Press and Information is expected to finalize the draft and submit it to the Government in June.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh