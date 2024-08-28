Party membership badges presented to HCMC’s veteran Party members

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le on August 27 presented a 60-year Party membership badge to former Vice director of the Department of Public Security Tran Van Tao.

The Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council also offered a 60-year Party membership badge to his wife, Tran Thi Ngoc, a war veteran.

The former director of the city’s police department was secretary of former Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Quoc Huong and held positions, including Deputy Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 5, a member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the city, and Head of Ideological and Cultural Department of the HCMC Party Committee.

War veteran Tran Thi Ngoc and her husband, Tran Van Tao early joined the revolutionary and were detained under a brutal regime in the Con Dao prison. After being released in Loc Ninh in 1974, the couple continued participating in the Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

Tran Thi Ngoc held various positions such as Secretary of District 5’s Youth Union; Secretary of the Party Committee of Ward 4 in District 5; Deputy Head of the Organization Department of the Party Committee of District 5, a specialist of the HCMC Party Committee's Organization Commission, and Deputy Director of a seafood company of the city.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said that the city highlighted the outstanding contributions of Party members towards the revolutionary cause of the Party and the city’s development.

She also wished for good health and longevity for the veteran Party members and hoped the senior people would continue to be shining examples for the next generations.

On the same day, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen attended a ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 –2024) and the National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and presenting Party membership badges to Party members in Phu Nhuan District.

The Party Committees of District 5, Binh Thanh, and Tan Phu also held ceremonies celebrating the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 –2024) and the National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and offering Party membership badges to Party members.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh