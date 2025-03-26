National

Party members no longer face discipline for having more than two children

From March 20, 2025, Party members who have have the third child or more no longer face disciplinary measures.

On March 26, the Population Department under the Ministry of Health announced that following new guidelines, members of the Communist Party of Vietnam who have the third child or more will not violate Party regulations, starting on March 20, 2025.

chu-de-2199jpg-9911-9558.jpg
Illustrative photo

Previously, on March 20, the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission issued an instruction amending and supplementing Instruction No. 05-HD/UBKTTW dated November 22, 2022 on the implementation of specific provisions in Regulation No. 69-QD/TW, enacted by the Politburo on July 6, 2022, concerning the discipline of Party organizations and Party members for violations.

Of which, the instruction removed Point 8.1 and 8.2, Clause 8, Section III of Instruction No. 05 regarding Party members will be disciplined if they violate regulations on the policy on population and family planning.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong

