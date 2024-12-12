Party leader visits Heroic Mothers, revolution contributors in Dong Thap

Party General Secretary To Lam visited and presented gifts to 80 policy beneficiaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, and war veterans in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on December 11.

Party General Secretary To Lam visited and presented gifts to 80 policy beneficiaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, and war veterans in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on December 11, ahead of the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 - 2024), and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).

Party General Secretary To Lam greets Heroic Vietnamese Mothers in Dong Thap province on December 11. (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of Party and State leaders, Party General Secretary To Lam extended his heartfelt regards and profound gratitude to the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, heroes of the armed forces, wounded and sick soldiers, families of martyrs, and those who rendered service to the nation in Dong Thap.

Speaking highly of the spirit of self-reliance and resilience of war invalids, sick soldiers, families of martyrs, and other revolution contributors who have overcome disabilities, losses, sacrifices, and hardships, the Party chief emphasised that the Party and State have consistently prioritised and directed the effective implementation of policies to honour and support those having contributed to the revolution.

Numerous guidelines of the Party as well as policies and laws of the State on preferential treatment for revolution contributors have been enacted, he stated, adding that the scope of beneficiaries has been expanded, and preferential regimes gradually supplemented and improved, reflecting the Party, State, and people's respect, gratitude, and care for them.

The General Secretary asked all-level Party committees, agencies, sectors, and organisations in the province to build on their achievements, and continue to perfect and effectively implement the policies and laws targeting those who have contributed to the nation and the revolution.

He called on localities, agencies, units, and individuals to take concrete and practical actions with a strong sense of responsibility, considering this as a duty, responsibility, and expression of profound gratitude to those dedicating themselves to the cause of national liberation, reunification, and safeguarding.

Dong Thap is home to over 62,000 policy beneficiaries. Over the past three years, the province has mobilised resources to support the construction and renovation of over 2,000 houses for revolution contributors and families of martyrs, with a total budget exceeding VND78 billion (US$3 million).

On the same day, General Secretary Party General Secretary To Lam presented three STEM education laboratories to Tram Chim High School in Tam Nong district, and Tan Hong High School in Tan Hong district, and Chau Thanh 1 High School in Chau Thanh district.

The STEM education model is an interdisciplinary approach that enables students to apply knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to solving real-life problems in specific contexts.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony at Tram Chim High School, the top leader stressed the need to transform teaching methods from knowledge transmission to skill development; increase practice, encourage students to self-learn, self-explore, and work in group; integrate the English language into other subjects to create a foreign language learning environment starting from the primary education level; and restructure the education system to boost lifelong learning opportunities for everyone.

Additionally, fostering strong connections among schools, businesses, and the community is crucial, he said, affirming that this collaboration allows students to gain real-life exposure, better understand societal needs, and have opportunities for personal development.

On this occasion, the Party General Secretary inspected the construction site of the Cao Lanh - An Huu expressway project.

It is part of the national road network development plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision toward 2050, aimed at meeting transportation demand, reducing logistics costs, and contributing to restructuring the transportation market share along the North - South corridor in an optimal and sustainable manner.

Party General Secretary To Lam urged provincial leaders to accelerate the progress and called on contractors to complete the project promptly and open it to traffic as soon as possible, thus facilitating the transportation of goods for Dong Thap in particular and the Mekong Delta region in general.

VNA