Party leader to visit Indonesia, ASEAN Secretariat, Singapore

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and his spouse will pay a state visit to Indonesia, an official visit to the ASEAN Secretariat based in the country, and an official visit to Singapore from March 9-13.

The trip will be made at the invitations of President of Indonesia and President of the Great Indonesia Movement Party Prabowo Subianto, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, and Prime Minister of Singapore and Secretary-General of its People's Action Party (PAP) Lawrence Wong, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

VNA