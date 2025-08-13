Party leader highlights potential of Vietnam – RoK maritime cooperation

Party General Secretary To Lam emphasised that as Vietnam deepens international integration, the RoK’s success – with Busan Port as a vivid example – offers valuable lessons.

Party General Secretary To Lam visits Dongwon Global Terminal Busan in Busan city. (Photo: VNA)

As part of his state visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK), Party General Secretary To Lam visited Busan Port in the southern coastal city of Busan on the afternoon of August 13.

At the port, the Vietnamese leader, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, was briefed on Busan’s fully automated smart port technology, its operational model, and its future development plan.

Busan is the RoK’s largest seaport and the second-largest container transshipment hub globally. It serves as a key gateway for cargo movement between western Japan and northern China and connects with ports in over 100 countries. The port is being developed into a logistics and maritime industry hub for Northeast Asia.

The Busan Port Authority noted that building smart ports is now a global trend. To ensure supply chain stability and competitiveness in logistics. The RoK has been investing heavily in this sector, exemplified by the inauguration of Busan Port’s fully automated terminal in April 2024 and plans to expand similar facilities nationwide. The RoK's Government views smart port technology as essential for sustainable development and has pledged continued support to strengthen the industry.

Dongwon Global Terminal Busan is in Busan city. (Photo: VNA)

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, General Secretary Lam said he was impressed by the port’s organization, management, and ambition to go beyond being a cargo transit point to develop a comprehensive logistics ecosystem.

The Vietnamese leader emphasized that as Vietnam deepens international integration, the RoK’s success—with Busan Port as a vivid example—offers valuable lessons. With its central location in Southeast Asia, Vietnam aims to build modern, green, and digitally operated port clusters closely linked to economic corridors and global logistics networks. Plans are underway to develop southern and northern port clusters into international transshipment hubs capable of accommodating large vessels and connecting Southeast Asia with Northeast Asia.

The Party chief expressed interest in enhancing cooperation between Busan Port and Vietnamese ports and promoting investment in next-generation seaports in Hai Phong, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Gia Lai, An Giang, and Ca Mau. He also called for support in the training of engineers and port operation specialists in Vietnam.

He asked relevant agencies of both countries to work closely together to open a new chapter in Vietnam–RoK relations, fostering shared prosperity.

Vietnamplus