Party leader affirms due attention to artists, writers

Party General Secretary To Lam met with representatives of artists and writers from across the country in Hanoi on December 30, affirming the special attention the Party and State pay to them.

Party General Secretary To Lam meets with representatives of artists and writers from across the country in Hanoi on December 30. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party and State have rolled out numerous resolutions, mechanisms, and policies in support of artists and writers, he said, lauding the group’s contributions to the Party’s revolutionary cause and the nation’s revitalization.

The leader affirmed their core role in the development of a socialist-oriented cultural industry, enriching the spiritual life of people, and enhancing the nation's long-standing and distinctive cultural identity.

Party General Secretary To Lam delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

He stressed that Vietnam is standing at a historic threshold, ready to step into the new era of development, prosperity, and advancement and that the Party, State, and people place their hope and trust in the strong transformation and great contributions of artists and writers during this new revolutionary phase.

The highest and most noble mission of revolutionary artists and writers is to shape cultural characteristics and contribute to building socialist individuals, the Party chief noted.

Party General Secretary To Lam attend a meeting with representatives of artists and writers from across the country in Hanoi on December 30. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam called for the development of a contingent of artists and writers - steadfast revolutionary soldiers on the Party’s ideological and cultural front.

He said they should immerse themselves in the life of people, especially those in remote, disadvantaged, border, island, and ethnic minority inhabited areas, and play a more active role in performing social tasks.

Their works must have high artistic value, hold ideological significance, inspire national pride, and serve as a cultural force that ensures the enduring vitality of the nation, he continued.

Party General Secretary To Lam and artists and writers from across the country (Photo: SGGP)

The General Secretary called for a vigorous renewal in the management, development, and promotion of talents in this field.

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Commission for Information and Education, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and relevant agencies were asked to soon provide consultations on the implementation of the 2025-2035 national target program for cultural development and review a Politburo resolution on continuing to build and develop literature and arts in the new era.

The leader also suggested the issuance of a national strategy for literacy and arts in a new era.

Vietnamplus