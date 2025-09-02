Party General Secretary’s address at 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day

In this sacred moment, each of us seems to hear the echo of Uncle Ho's Declaration of Independence in 1945, and to see millions of Vietnamese hearts beating with pride and resounding with the oath "to die for the survival of the Fatherland."

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and Hanoi city solemnly organized a ceremony at the historic Ba Dinh Square on the morning of September 2 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam attended and delivered an address at the ceremony. The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces a translation of the address.

ADDRESS BY PARTY GENERAL SECRETARY TO LAM

AT THE CEREMONY CELEBRATING THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE NATIONAL DAY OF THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM

(Hanoi, September 2, 2025)

Dear leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front; revolutionary veterans; Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, Heroes of labor; generals, officers, and soldiers of the people’s armed forces,

Dear compatriots, comrades, overseas Vietnamese, friends, and progressive people around the world,

Dear distinguished delegates,

Today, in the sacred and proud atmosphere of the August Revolution, we solemnly celebrate the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–September 2, 2025).

Eighty years ago, at the historic Ba Dinh Square, our beloved President Ho Chi Minh formally read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the first People's Democratic State in Southeast Asia, ushering in an era of independence and freedom for the country. Since that historic moment, the Vietnamese people have embarked on a new journey: building a people's administration, defending the Fatherland, and leading the country to take firm steps on the path towards socialism, for the goal of "A rich people and a strong, democratic, equitable, and civilized country."

In this sacred moment, we respectfully commemorate our ancestors, express our infinite gratitude to the great President Ho Chi Minh, and pay tribute to our revolutionary predecessors, millions of compatriots, and soldiers who sacrificed and devoted themselves to the independence, freedom, and reunification of the Fatherland, as well as the happiness of the people.

We forever remember the contributions by Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, war veterans, wounded and sick soldiers, families of martyrs, and revolution contributors and engrave in our hearts the dedications by workers, farmers, entrepreneurs, intellectuals, artists, the elderly, youth, women, children, compatriots of all religions and ethnic groups, our compatriots abroad, friends, and the progressive people around the world who have stood shoulder to shoulder, assisted, and supported the just revolutionary cause of the Vietnamese people over the past 80 years.

The Vietnamese Fatherland is the crystallization of a thousand-year tradition of national construction and protection, and of steadfastness, intelligence, compassion, and aspiration to rise. That spirit forged the great strength of the August Revolution, of the two long resistance wars against colonialists and imperialists, of the cause of building and defending the Fatherland in peace, and of the cause of renewal, international integration, and national development. That strength stems from the People, belongs to the People, and is for the People: the strength of the great national solidarity bloc under the glorious flag of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which was founded, led, and trained by President Ho Chi Minh.

We are proud to affirm that all victories of the Vietnamese revolution are closely associated with the right and clear-sighted leadership by the Party and the thought, moral example, and style of Ho Chi Minh. Our Party, the vanguard of the working class and, at the same time, the vanguard of the working people and the Vietnamese people, has stayed steadfast in the goal of national independence linked with socialism; creatively applied and developed Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's thought in accordance with the country's situation in each period; and put the interests of the Fatherland and the People first and above all. Thanks to that, our people have overcome countless difficulties and challenges; our country has transformed from a colony into an independent and unified nation, steadily advancing towards modernity and deep integration; and its position and prestige are increasingly asserted in the international arena.

Dear compatriots, comrades!

The task of protecting the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Fatherland; firmly maintaining social security, order, and safety for rapid and sustainable national development; and unceasingly improving the quality of life and happiness of the people is our command to act. By successfully achieving these three goals, we fulfill Uncle Ho's wish before he passed away: "My final wish is for our entire Party and people to unite and strive to build a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic, and prosperous Vietnam and to make a worthy contribution to the cause of the world revolution."

Throughout the 80-year journey full of hardships but pride-worthy, we have affirmed the truth: under the glorious flag of the Party, with the light of Ho Chi Minh guiding the way, and relying on the strength of the people and the great national solidarity bloc, there are no difficulties or challenges that our people cannot overcome, and there are no noble goals that our people cannot achieve. Therefore, there are no obstacles or reasons that can stop us from reaching peace, prosperity, and an everlasting nation of development.

Looking toward the future, our Party sets the goal that by 2045, the 100th founding anniversary of the country, Vietnam will become a powerful, prosperous, and happy nation. That is the aspiration of the entire nation, an oath of honor before History and the People.

I call on the entire Party, the entire people, the entire army, and our compatriots at home and abroad, through concrete and practical actions, to stay united, join efforts, and be of one mind to turn aspirations into reality; to make more efforts and be more determined; and to highly promote Vietnamese intelligence, creativity, and mettle, thereby successfully implementing the goals and tasks set forth by the Party and State and expected by the People.

We are determined and persistent in safeguarding the independence, freedom, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and every inch of the sacred land of the Fatherland by exerting the combined strength of the entire nation: the strength of politics, economy, culture, science, technology, military, and external relations, and the power of the people. We want to be a friend and reliable partner to all countries in the world. We respect international law and the United Nations Charter; we resolve differences and disputes by peaceful measures. We absolutely do not compromise with any plots or actions that violate independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and we are determined to firmly protect the interests of the nation and the people.

Dear compatriots, comrades!

In this sacred moment, each of us seems to hear the echo of Uncle Ho's Declaration of Independence in 1945 and to see millions of Vietnamese hearts beating with pride and resounding with the oath "to die for the survival of the Fatherland." We understand even more deeply the value of "Independence," "Freedom," and "Happiness"; we even further treasure and are more determined to nurture peace; we understand even more deeply the sacred meaning of the words "My People" and "My Fatherland."

Once again, I respectfully bow before the spirits of great President Ho Chi Minh, heroes, and martyrs who became part of the country and the sacred soul of the nation.

I would like to send my warmest congratulations to compatriots, comrades, soldiers nationwide, overseas Vietnamese, and international friends on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Long live Vietnam, Peaceful the Vietnamese Fatherland; Prosperous and Developed the Vietnamese Nation.

Long live the glorious Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Long live the glorious Communist Party of Vietnam.

Great President Ho Chi Minh lives forever in our cause.

Glory forever belongs to the People.

Thank you very much.

