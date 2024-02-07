Party General Secretary extends Tet greetings to incumbent, former leaders

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong extended Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, at a meeting in Hanoi on February 7, the 28th day of the last lunar month.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting in Hanoi on February 7. (Photo: VNA)

The event saw the attendance of former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; President Vo Van Thuong and former Presidents Truong Tan Sang and Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and former PM Nguyen Tan Dung; Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Van An, Nguyen Sinh Hung, and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai, among others.

In his remarks, Mr. Trong emphasised significant, comprehensive achievements the entire Party, people and army recorded last year despite a host of challenges like epidemics and natural disasters.

The macro economy was stabilised, inflation controlled and major economic balances ensured, plus quarter-to-quarter growth, he elaborated, adding 10 out of the 15 socio-economic targets set for the year were fulfilled.

In addition, progress was made in culture, social welfare, poverty reduction, as well as the Party and political system building and rectification, the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, and external affairs. Meanwhile, socio-political stability and national defence and security were consolidated and national sovereignty maintained.

Such achievements contributed to consolidating and advancing Vietnam’s role, position, and reputation in the international arena, making it a bright spot throughout the year, he affirmed.

The leader also highlighted the democratic atmosphere within the Party and the society, which created collective strength and promoted the country’s new position and strength.

He thanked revolutionary veterans, officials, Party members, people and soldiers at home and Vietnamese abroad for their great contributions to the cause of reform, and national construction and defence.

Mr. Trong also hailed cooperation and support of international organisations and friends for national construction and defence in Vietnam.

The leader called for stronger determination and greater will of the Party, people and army to complete targets set for this year, focusing on stabilising the macro economy and removing obstacles to production and business.

More efforts are needed in such areas as culture, education, science-technology, environmental protection, social welfare, Party building and rectification, and the building of a law-government socialist State and a pure political system.

Other tasks include streamlining administrative procedures, combating corruption and other negative phenomena, preventing wastefulness and practising thrift, he said, stressing the need to strengthen national defence and security, maintain national independence and sovereignty, and ensure political security and social order and safety, as well as an environment of peace and stability conducive to the country’s rapid, sustainable development.

The Party chief urged comprehensively and concertedly implementing external affairs and intensive and extensive international integration, strengthening the great national solidarity bloc, raising public confidence in the Party, and further preparing for all-level Party congresses and the 14th National Party Congress.

Vietnamplus