Party chief urges more drastic, effective fight against corruption

Party committees, organizations and relevant agencies have been asked to persist in strengthening the fight against corruption and negative phenomena without any forbidden zone or exception

Chairing the meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena in Hanoi on May 10, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also head of the committee, said building on achievements in the past months, the fight against corruption and negative phenomena needs to be more proactive, drastic and effective. Agencies concerned must work closely together to better perform inspections and audits.

He urged raising public awareness of the effort to prevent incitement and internal division while combating degradation in political ideology, moral virtues, and lifestyle which he said, could be more harmful.

The standing board was assigned to immediately remedy the behaviors of procrastination, evasion, and hesitation in work among a part of officials and Party members, especially leaders at all levels. Mr. Trong said it is a negative sign that causes adverse effects and slows down national socio-economic development so it is necessary to fix them as soon as possible.

The responsibility of collectives, individuals, and leaders in the building and issuance of mechanisms, policies, and laws must be clarified. Any violations must be strictly punished to prevent "group interests" and "local interests" in policy and law-making activities that cause damage to the State and society, he said.

Trong tasked the standing board with hastening the investigation, prosecution, and trial of cases under the supervision of the committee, especially those that occurred at the Viet A Company, FLC Group, Tan Hoang Minh Corporation, Van Thinh Phat Group, AIC Company, Vietnam Register and provincial-level vehicle registration centers, among others.

At the meeting, the standing board also agreed to set up five inspection teams to examine the institutionalization of the Party's policies and guidelines on the prevention of corruption and negative phenomena in State laws at several Party committees and organizations. They also decided to hold a meeting reviewing the one-year operations of the provincial-level Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena.