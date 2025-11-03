Party chief suggests further US cooperation in post-war remediation

Vietnam always considers the US one of its most important partners and seeks to further deepen extensive bilateral ties across various sectors for the benefit of their people.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam has suggested the US continue supporting and expanding cooperation with Vietnam in addressing post-war issues, including dioxin cleanup, bomb and mine clearance, assistance for those with disabilities, and search and identification of remains of Vietnamese soldiers missing during the war.

These joint efforts not only carry profound humanitarian value but also serve as a vital foundation to heal the wounds of the past, build goodwill and mutual trust, and pave the way for a long-term partnership between the two countries, he told US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a reception in Hanoi on November 2.

General Secretary To Lam welcomed Hegseth’s official visit which coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 50th anniversary of the war’s end in Vietnam, saying that the visit holds significance as it reflects a long journey the two nations have taken to build today’s increasingly trusted, substantive, and sustainable Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On the occasion, he conveyed greetings to US President Donald Trump and invited the President and First Lady to visit Vietnam soon.

He affirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, adherence to international law, and promotion of multilateralism for peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

Commending President Trump’s efforts to promote peace and settle global conflicts, he affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to play an active, responsible role in seeking solutions to global and regional issues.

He praised the outcome of talks between Secretary Hegseth and Vietnamese Defence Minister Phan Van Giang, noting that defence cooperation has become a key pillar of bilateral relations. He urged both sides to continue advancing substantive, mutually respectful defence collaboration based on respect for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and principles of external relations and national defence of Vietnam, contributing to bolstering strategic trust and ensuring regional peace and stability.

Hegseth, for his part, said he was honoured to visit Vietnam, a nation that is playing an increasingly important role in the Indo-Pacific region. Conveying President Trump’s greetings to the host, he commended the General Secretary’s leadership in shaping the Vietnam - US relationship. On behalf of the US Government, he also offered sympathy over recent flood losses in north central Vietnam.

The US values its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam and supports a strong, independent, resilient, and prosperous Vietnam, he said, adding that the US wishes to enhance strategic cooperation both bilaterally and regionally, particularly in countering transnational crime, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, officer training, UN peacekeeping, and disaster response.

The US will continue to help Vietnam improve defence capacity, modernise its defence industry, and expand quality personnel training programmes, he said.

The US Secretary highlighted ongoing progress in post-war remediation efforts, including dioxin cleanup projects at Bien Hoa and Da Nang airports, calling them vivid symbols of reconciliation and partnership. He pledged continued coordination with the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence (MoD) to complete ongoing projects and explore new areas of cooperation suited to both sides’ needs and ability.

Both sides agreed that maintaining high-level exchanges and regular dialogues between their defence agencies, particularly between the MoD and the US Department of War, is essential to build trust, deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and contribute to global and regional peace, stability, cooperation and development.

The host closed by advocating for sustained cooperation based on mutual respect, equality, shared benefit and long-term interests of their people. He expressed confidence that with resolve of the two countries' leaders, bilateral relations will enter a new era of substantive cooperation and sustainable development.

VNA