Party chief requires high determination in streamlining political system

Party General Secretary To Lam on November 19 expressed his confidence that with a clear, forward-thinking mindset, coupled with strong determination and the unity of purpose and action.

Party General Secretary To Lam chairs the first meeting of the central steering committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, issued in 2017 by the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, on several issues regarding the reform of the political system for greater efficiency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam will successfully reform its political system so as to lay a foundation for it to enter the new era of the nation's rise.

Chairing the first meeting of the central steering committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, issued in 2017 by the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, on several issues regarding the reform of the political system for greater efficiency, the Party chief, who is head of the committee, stressed that the review is a particularly important task, representing a revolution of streamlining the organizational apparatus; and the work must be carried out with the highest determination and drastic actions by the entire political system.

All-level Party committees, organizations, agencies, and departments, particularly leaders and heads of units, must set examples and take proactive roles in fulfilling their assigned tasks, prioritising key ones, and coordinating smoothly during the implementation.

The process must be carried out in an objective, democratic, scientific, specific, and thorough manner, with an open-minded approach that is closely aligned with reality, Lam said, emphasizing the need to identify weaknesses and shortcomings, as well as their causes; and adhere to the principles of the Party and its Political Platform and Charter, the Constitution, the law, and practical requirements.

The leader highlighted streamlining and restructuring the apparatus as a challenging, sensitive, and complex task, with a direct impact on individuals within each organization, especially when it comes to proposing the dissolution or merger of certain agencies or organizations. Therefore, apart from solidarity, it requires Party members, officials, and civil servants to sacrifice their own interests for those of collectives.

He also stressed the need to effectively implement the political and ideological work, and step up communications across the entire political system and society to raise public awareness of the policy, its goals, and relevant tasks.

The Party chief noted a harmonious approach to refine the organizational apparatus, alongside personnel restructuring to ensure that officials have the required qualities and competencies to perform their duties, with appropriate staffing levels.

The Party chief called for a strong reform of recruitment, training, promotion, appointment, rotation, and evaluation processes, with tangible outcomes, no "forbidden zones", and no exceptions.

Effective mechanisms must be put in place to filter out those who lack the necessary qualities, capabilities, or credibility, while identifying and utilising those with outstanding abilities, he added.

Vietnamplus