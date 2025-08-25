Party Chief attends 80th anniversary celebration of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25 to mark the 80th anniversary of the diplomatic sector's establishment (August 28, 1945–2025) with the attendance of Party General Secretary To Lam.

Party General Secretary To Lam (L) attends the ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the diplomatic sector's establishment in Hanoi on August 25. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the ministry was honored to receive the First-Class Labor Order awarded by the State President.

The ceremony was also attended by former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former State President Truong Tan Sang; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia; Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang; Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh; General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense; and General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security.

Representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son; former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Dy Nien; former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Gia Khiem; and former Vice President and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam Nguyen Thi Binh.

Party General Secretary To Lam delivers his speech at the cereemony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Party General Secretary To Lam emphasized that the event took place in a solemn atmosphere as the nation looks ahead to the 80th anniversaries of the August Revolution and National Day. The event is a moment to reflect on the 80-year journey of development and growth of Vietnam’s diplomatic sector, a source of pride and joy shared by the entire Party, armed forces, and people.

The Party Chief affirmed that the proud 80-year history, achievements, and traditions of Vietnam’s diplomatic industry have yielded invaluable lessons that remain deeply relevant today and will continue to guide the sector in the future. These lessons include the integration of revolutionary theory and practice; steadfast commitment to national interests; the harmonization of national strength with the power of the times; firm adherence to principles coupled with tactical flexibility; a strong foundation in research, forecasting, and strategic advisory; the development of a high-quality diplomatic corps as a core priority; and diplomacy rooted in the trust and support of the people.

Amidst an era of global transformation, Party General Secretary To Lam stated that Vietnam’s diplomatic service faces a historic mission, including maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, thereby creating favorable conditions for the nation to achieve its strategic breakthroughs, particularly the two centenary goals, and to help usher the country into a new era of prosperous development.

To achieve this goal, the Party General Secretary called on the diplomatic sector to thoroughly grasp and focus on several key strategic directions, firstly, building a comprehensive, modern, and professional diplomacy imbued with Vietnamese identity; secondly, safeguarding national interests at the highest level, grounded in the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law; thirdly, elevating Vietnam’s contributions to global politics, the world economy, human civilization, and to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and beyond; fourthly, enhancing the quality and effectiveness of research, forecasting, and strategic policy advice in foreign affairs; fifthly, developing a diplomatic corps that meet the demands of a new era.

He believed that Vietnam’s diplomacy, embodying the courage, intellect, spirit, and character of the Vietnamese people in a new era, will continue to serve as a pioneering and core force entrusted with the noble responsibilities of shaping and preserving a peaceful and stable environment, taking the lead in fostering international cooperation, opening up and mobilizing development resources, and continuously elevating the nation’s global standing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of all officials and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son expressed his sincere gratitude for the profound attention and support from the Party, the State, the Government, and particularly Party General Secretary To Lam. He emphasized that this serves as a great source of encouragement and a highly significant strategic orientation for the diplomatic service in the period ahead.

He affirmed that Vietnam’s diplomacy is determined to continue writing new chapters, contributing worthily to the journey of bringing the country to "stand shoulder to shoulder with the world powers," as Uncle Ho always wished.

At the ceremony, Party General Secretary To Lam, on behalf of the Party and State, presented the First-Class Labor Order to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conferred the title of Labor Hero upon former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam Nguyen Thi Binh.

Party General Secretary To Lam together with current and former leaders of the Party and State participates in the flag-raising ceremony at the 80th anniversary celebration on the morning of August 25. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam, along with current and former leaders of the Party and State, and other delegates, visits the photo exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 25. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Party General Secretary To Lam presents the First-Class Labor Order to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Photo: SGGP)

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam Nguyen Thi Binh attends the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam confers the title of Labor Hero upon former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam Nguyen Thi Binh. (Photo: SGGP)

