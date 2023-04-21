Park in Cuban capital renamed Ho Chi Minh

The event was also attended by Vice President of the NA of the People’s Power of Cuba Ana María Mari Machado, officials of Havana city and Plaza district, along with a number of local residents, in honour of the late Vietnamese President and attaching a plate recording his life and career at the park on April 20 afternoon (Cuban time).

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Hue stressed that Vietnam and Cuba share many similarities in terms of history, revolutionary ideal, and the tradition of struggling for national independence, freedom, and liberation. Their exemplary and faithful comradeship and fraternity have been nurtured by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro and generations of the two countries’ leaders.

Cuba is proud of President Fidel Castro, and Vietnam is proud of President Ho Chi Minh – a beloved leader of the Vietnamese people who is also admired by the people in Cuba and the world, he noted, describing the monument to President Ho Chi Minh, designed by architect Joel Diaz – Vice Chairman of the Cuba - Vietnam Friendship Association, at the Peace Park as a demonstration of the Cuban people’s special sentiment towards the late leader of Vietnam.

He considered the renaming of the park as a symbolic milestone of the Vietnam - Cuba special friendship, expressing his heartfelt appreciation of the Cuban people’s sentiment.

The Chairman also voiced his hope that the administration and people of Plaza district of Havana will continue preserving the park so that it can be an ever-lasting symbol in the heart of each Cuban and Vietnamese.

For his part, Havana Governor Reinaldo García Zapata said his city is proud to have a park named after President Ho Chi Minh, who together with Hero José Martí and leader Fidel Castro of Cuba laid the foundation for the two countries’ special, exemplary, and faithful solidarity.

He added that on May 19 this year, Cuba will hold meaningful activities at the Ho Chi Minh Park to commemorate Hero José Martí and the birth anniversary of the late Vietnamese leader.