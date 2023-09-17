Parallel road of HCMC - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway open to traffic

A road running parallel to the stretch from Nguyen Thi Dinh Street to Do Xuan Hop Street of Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay expressway was open to traffic to reduce traffic congestion in the area at a ceremony held this morning.

The ceremony was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport.

The investment and construction project of the parallel road of the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway, stretching from Mai Chi Tho Street through Nam Rach Chiec residential area to Ring Road No.2, started in 2017 with a total investment of VND869 billion (US$36 million) in the form of BT (build - transfer).

The entire road has a length of about 3.3 kilometers, including a nearly 2.8-meter-long section from Nguyen Thi Dinh Street to Do Xuan Hop Street. The remaining section of more than 500-meter-long section from Do Xuan Hop Street to Ring Road No.2 has not been completed owing to site clearance issues.

As for the two-way parallel section from Nguyen Thi Dinh Street to Mai Chi Tho Street, cars, motorbikes and 16-seater passenger buses, except trucks and over 16-seat passenger buses, are permited travel in the route.