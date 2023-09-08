Over VND8.1 trillion proposed for Ring Road 4's section running through Vung Tau

The Transport Department of the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has proposed a capital of more than VND8.1 trillion (US$337 million) for investment in the construction of a section of Ring Road 4 running through the locality.

Accordingly, the four-lane road has a total length of over 18 kilometers and a width of 27 meters. The project starts at the Toc Tien – Chua Pha intersection in Phu My Town and ends at Chau Duc District bordering Bau Can Lake in Dong Nai Province.

The project was on the list of investment preparation projects in accordance with the PM’s decision 1535/QD-TTg dated on September 15, 2021, with an estimated cost of VND5.5 trillion; and approved by the provincial People’s Council in accordance with resolution 80/NQ-HDND dated on December 10, 2022 on adjustments to the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period with a capital of VND1.6 trillion for site clearance.

The construction of Ring Road 4 through HCMC and the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau is expected to be kicked off in 2024 and completed before 2028.

Under Vietnam's road development plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision towards 2050 approved by the PM in 2021, the 8-lane Ring Road No.4 has a length of 199 kilometers, running from Bien Hoa-Vung Tau expressway in Phu My Town in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province to Hiep Phuoc Port in HCMC.