Over VND64 trillion approved for land reclamation of Can Gio Tourism Urban Area

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has signed a decision approving the land reclamation component of the Can Gio sea reclamation tourism urban area project in Can Gio District.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee provided the information on March 21.

Accordingly, the land reclamation area is elevated from the average lowest astronomical tidal waterline over many years toward the sea within Vietnam’s maritime zone and the land area previously approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, with a total reclaimed area of 1,357.12 hectares.

The Can Gio sea reclamation tourism urban area project in Can Gio District is approved. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The Can Gio Tourism Urban Area is set to become a coastal tourism and resort urban area, featuring conference and convention centers, a smart city, high-tech services, residential areas, commercial services and hotels.

The project has a total investment of VND64,425 billion (US$2.5 billion) and is scheduled for implementation from now until 2031.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued Decision No. 340/QD-UBND, approving the 1/500-scale detailed zoning plan for the Can Gio sea reclamation tourism urban area project in Can Gio District. The project is divided into five sub-divisions A, B, C, and D-E.

A key highlight of the Can Gio sea reclamation tourism urban area project is a 108-story iconic tower, located at Hai Dang Cape.

Once completion, the coastal tourism and resort urban area will serve as a landmark visible from anywhere within the urban area.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong