Over VND6.3 trillion added to North-South Expressway Phase 2 project

The North-South Expressway Phase 2 project has disbursed VND16.765 trillion, achieving 55 percent of the plan, which aligns with the required progress.

At the progress review meeting for highway projects on July 22, the Ministry of Transport announced that of the nearly VND8.7 trillion in additional funds allocated for key transportation projects from the increased central budget revenue in 2023, VND6.3 trillion is expected to be allocated to the North-South Expressway Phase 2 project.

As of now, key projects have disbursed VND22.018 trillion, reaching 49 percent of the annual plan. Specifically, the North-South Expressway Phase 2 project has disbursed VND16.765 trillion, achieving 55 percent of the plan, which aligns with the required progress.

However, most of the disbursement has been concentrated on structures along the route (bridges and tunnels), while a significant amount of roadbed construction remains. With the rainy season approaching, the Ministry of Transport has requested that investors focus on accelerating roadbed construction to ensure the overall completion schedule of the project.

Minister Nguyen Van Thang instructed that the North-South Expressway Phase 2 project must disburse 100 percent of the allocated funds. For investors capable of accelerating disbursement, the Ministry of Transport will not restrict the registration of public investment needs.

The Minister also requested that the Construction Investment Management Department and project management units coordinate to develop construction plans for critical components, including main infrastructure, service roads, access roads, rest areas, and the ITS system (intelligent transportation system, cameras, weigh stations, toll collection systems). Any issues should be reported to the ministry for resolution, particularly concerning component projects.

Additionally, it was noted that apart from the two sections in the Mekong Delta (Can Tho - Hau Giang and Hau Giang - Ca Mau) and one section in the South Central Coast (Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon), the remaining component projects are generally on track for completion between April 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan