Over VND4,000 billion invested in road sections along Saigon River

The HCMC Department of Transport has cooperated with the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of the city to study a plan to complete a road section along the Saigon River.

According to Vice Chairman of the HCMC Department of Transport Phan Cong Bang, the 1.9 kilometer-long riverside route will stretch from the Ba Son Bridge in District 1 to the Saigon Bridge in Binh Thanh District with a total investment capital of VND1,781 billion (US$72.6 million).

The 2-kilometer-long route from the Saigon Bridge between District 1 and Binh Thanh to the Binh Trieu Bridge in Binh Thanh District with a cost of VND2,271, including VND1,425 spending for site clearance compensation.

The HCMC Department of Transport has proposed the municipal People’s Committee delegate investors to urgently complete procedures for acceptance testing and hand over infrastructure to the state agencies.

Additionally, the HCMC People’s Committee has assigned Binh Thanh District to coordinate with the relevant units to dismantle the wall between a primary school, a secondary school in Ward 22 and Vinhome Central Park, and manage the riverside way along the Saigon River in accordance with regulations.

According to the Department of Transport of the city, the investment in the riverside road which links Ba Son and Thanh Da bridges together with the National Highway 13 would contribute to reducing traffic congestion on the main streets of Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Huu Canh, and Ung Van Khiem and creating a new route connecting districts 7, 4 and Nha Be.