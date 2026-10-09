Construction on Can Tho 2 Bridge access roads scheduled to begin in 2027

Construction on access roads for Can Tho 2 Bridge is set for the fourth quarter of 2027, with the main cable-stayed span breaking ground in the second quarter of 2028.

Architectural rendering of Can Tho 2 Bridge

Construction on the access roads for the Can Tho 2 Bridge project, a major infrastructure development combining highway and rail transit with an estimated total investment exceeding VND27 trillion (US$1.04 billion), is expected to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2027, municipal officials announced on October 8.

Speaking at a quarterly press conference for the third quarter of 2026, Director of the Department of Construction of Can Tho City, Mai Van Tan, outlined the preliminary plan for the 15-kilometer bridge project connecting Vinh Long Province and Can Tho City.

The dual-purpose bridge will feature a six-lane highway on the upper deck designed for speeds of up to 100 km/h, and a double-track 1,435 mm standard-gauge railway on the lower deck. The rail line is designed for speeds of 120 km/h, with maximum operating speeds expected to reach 160 km/h for passenger trains and 120 km/h for freight trains.

Director of the Department of Construction of Can Tho City, Mai Van Tan, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Geographically, the project will connect to the Cha Va Interchange and the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway on the Vinh Long side, and to the IC2 Interchange and the Can Tho – Ca Mau Expressway on the Can Tho side.

The main cable-stayed bridge span will measure approximately 870 meters in length and 30.5 meters in width, utilizing a 210m – 450m – 210m span configuration.

Following the initial groundbreaking for the access roads in the fourth quarter of 2027, construction on the main bridge structure is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2028, marking full-scale implementation across all project components.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh