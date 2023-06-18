Over US$278mln invested in Vung Tau – Binh Thuan coastal road expansion project

The People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau yesterday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for upgrading and expanding the Vung Tau – Binh Thuan coastal road – the DT994.

The ceremony was taken place in Truong Sa Street, Long Son Commune, Vung Tau City.

The project has a total length of nearly 77 kilometers with a design of six to eight lanes and a total investment of over VND6,534 billion (US$278 million).

The project’s starting point shall intersect with 991B Street of Phu My Town and its ending point would intersect with National Highway No.55 in Binh Chau Commune, Xuyen Moc District.

The component project will be finished and put into exploitation from the end of May, 2025 to the third quarter of 2026.

The project will connect infrastructure and create an economic corridor connecting Cai Mep – Thi Vai Port with Long Thanh International Airport, Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway and develop tourism in the locality.