Over US$25 mln dedicated to community, anti-natural disaster projects

After 15 years of operation, the Fund for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has mobilized nearly US$25 million for community and anti-natural disaster projects.

Representatives of the Fund for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control honorably receive the certificate of merit of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In addition, thousands of programs and projects have helped people nationwide perform natural disaster prevention and control together with implementing daily life stabilization.

The information was released at a ceremony celebrating the 15-year establishment of the Fund for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on December 7 morning.

On the occasion, the collective of the Fund for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control honorably received the certificate of merit of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Chairman of the Fund Management Board Phan Dien informed that people nationwide are concerned about sharing and always desire to help those people in natural disaster-hit areas reduce difficulties.

A boat serving the rescue training program teams is handed over.

By the end of 2023, the Fund for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has mobilized over VND600 billion (nearly US$25 million) and implemented nearly 2,000 works and projects for natural disasters prevention and control in 55 provinces and cities in the country.

In addition, the fund has called for construction sponsorship for over 122 community projects against natural disasters, comprising 88 classrooms and schools, 20 medical centers and 14 community houses which both serve socio-economic development and provide safe shelters for affected residents.

On the other hand, the Program for Green Future and the teaching equipment support project have also awarded more than VND27 billion (US$1.1 million) in scholarships to more than 1,000 students in difficulties, renovate nearly 250 schools across the country.

Moreover, 142 swimming pools have been built in schools in 36 provinces and cities nationwide.

By Pham Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong