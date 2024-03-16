Over 5,200 jobs up for grabs at HCMC’s job fair

The HCMC University of Technology (HUTECH) organized a job fair on March 15, with more than 5,200 vacancies on offer.

At the HUTECH job fair (Photo: VNA)

Seventy-five domestic and foreign recruiters looked to fill positions from staff, and team manager to collaborators and interns.

Among the vacancies, banking, and finance it made up the lion's share with more than 2,100, or 42 percent of the total. Most of the vacant jobs were teller interns, accountants, and tax consultants.

Meanwhile, there were over 1,000 vacancies in marketing firms and some 1,000 others in the business administration industry.

Recruitment demand was also high in the areas of IT and technique, with such positions as software sales specialists and mechanical maintenance and quality control staff.

According to HUTECH Director Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phan Dinh Nguyen, close cooperation with enterprises is the university’s strategy to provide the market with a high-quality labor force.

At the event, representatives from the businesses and HUTECH presented scholarships to disadvantaged students with standout academic results and signed various cooperation deals.

Vietnamplus