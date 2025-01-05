Over 500 Tet gifts presented to locals in Can Gio District

The delegation donated funds to eradicate five temporary and dilapidated houses worth VND60 million each; provided free medical examinations and medicine to the people in Thieng Lieng Hamlet of Thanh An Commune; gave 527 Tet gifts to policy families, people with meritorious services, poor households, and households in difficult circumstances; and organized an art performance serving the officials, soldiers, and people in Thanh An Commune.
The program aims to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930–2025), the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Force (May 7, 1975–2025), and respond to the emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses in the city by 2025.
The campaign to eliminate temporary and ramshackle houses aims to promote the strength of the entire political system and all strata of society and mobilize all resources to completely eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses for poor households and near-poor households. It also supports families and people with meritorious services who have housing difficulties, contributing to effectively implementing the goal of reducing the rate of multidimensional poverty in households.