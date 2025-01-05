Ho Chi Minh City

Over 500 Tet gifts presented to locals in Can Gio District

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command and the People's Committee of Can Gio District handed over more than 500 Tet gifts to disadvantaged people in the district on January 4.

Delegates offer incense at a monument to war heroes and martyrs in the Rung Sac war base historical relic in Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation donated funds to eradicate five temporary and dilapidated houses worth VND60 million each; provided free medical examinations and medicine to the people in Thieng Lieng Hamlet of Thanh An Commune; gave 527 Tet gifts to policy families, people with meritorious services, poor households, and households in difficult circumstances; and organized an art performance serving the officials, soldiers, and people in Thanh An Commune.

The delegation visits and offers gift to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Hay in Can Thanh Town, Can Gio District. (Photo: SGGP)

The program aims to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930–2025), the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Force (May 7, 1975–2025), and respond to the emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses in the city by 2025.

The campaign to eliminate temporary and ramshackle houses aims to promote the strength of the entire political system and all strata of society and mobilize all resources to completely eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses for poor households and near-poor households. It also supports families and people with meritorious services who have housing difficulties, contributing to effectively implementing the goal of reducing the rate of multidimensional poverty in households.

The delegation hands over water filters to the Rung Sac - Can Gio Monument Temple for Martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)
Colonel Do Vinh Thang, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command, speaks at the handover ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation donates funds to eradicate five temporary and dilapidated houses. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation offers Tet gifts to policy families, people with meritorious services, poor households, and households in difficult circumstances. (Photo: SGGP)
Offering Tet gifts to soldiers on duty in Can Gio District (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation organizes amusing activities for locals. (Photo: SGGP)
By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tet gifts Can Gio district Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command Rung Sac - Can Gio Monument Temple for Martyrs

