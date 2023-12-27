Culture/art

Over 50 delegations join sixth Cho Lon Open Unicorn-Lion-Dragon Championship

The sixth Cho Lon Open Unicorn-Lion-Dragon Championship is expected to take place at Van Lang Park in District 5 on January 12-14 which will bring unforgettable imprints and records.

Over 50 delegations from 15 provinces and cities will join the sixth Cho Lon Open Unicorn-Lion-Dragon Championship. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

Remarkably, the People’s Committee of District 5 will collaborate with Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) and the Unicorn-Lion-Dragon Federation of Ho Chi Minh City to organize this year’s tournament.

Accordingly, 50 delegations from 15 provinces and cities of Hanoi, Dak Lak, Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan, Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, Vinh Long, An Giang, Kien Giang, Soc Trang, Tien Giang, Dong Nai and Binh Duong and Ho Chi Minh City- the host locality will compete in the four-day event.

The organizers hoped that the tournament would become a unique competition with the most quintessential and beautiful performances of the unicorn-lion-dragon dance sport.

By Hoang Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

