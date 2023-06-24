Over 47,500 students of Dong Nai, Binh Duong join high school graduation exam

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong yesterday led a working delegation to inspect and work with the Steering Committee for the high school graduation exam in Dong Nai Province.

The working delegation checked printing copies and the exam scores of the high school graduation exam at the Ngo Quyen high school exam site.

In 2023, more than 33,200 students throughout Dong Nai Province take the high school graduation exam and nearly 6,000 supervisors and examination staff will work for the exam.

One day later, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong inspected the preparedness for the high school exam in 2023 in Binh Duong Province.

According to statistics, 14,334 candidates in Binh Duong Province entered the high school graduation exam along with the participation of 1,447 examination staff, 307 supervisors and 336 police officers and assistants.