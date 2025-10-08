Over 300 businesses join Vietstock 2025 Expo and Forum

The Vietnam Premier International Feed, Livestock, Meat Industry Show (Vietstock 2025 Expo and Forum) was opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8.

The event was held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, focusing on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, aiming to promote fast and sustainable growth in the livestock sector.

Delegates cut ribbon to open the Vietnam Premier International Feed, Livestock, Meat Industry Show.

The three-day show expects to attract more than 300 international and local exhibitors and 13.000 trade visitors and professional buyers from 40 countries across an exhibition area of more than 13,000 square meters.

This large-scale event is expected to offer businesses valuable opportunities for connection, collaboration in the livestock industry. It also offers a comprehensive overview of the modern livestock value chain.

A large number of visitors attend the opening session of the Vietstock 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung)

The exhibition provides an immersive experience showcasing a wide range of the latest products, services and technologies in the industry. These include equipment, technology and technical solutions; animal nutrition, breeding and care; livestock products and market connectivity; as well as production and trade support services.

As part of Vietstock 2025, the ASEAN Livestock and Veterinary Associations Roundtable will be held.

The exhibition will run until October 10.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong