National high school graduation exam 2023 set for June 27-30

The national high school graduation exam for the academic year 2022- 2023 will take place on June 27-30, announced by the Ministry of Education and Training on April 7.

Students will come to examination sites to do procedures in the afternoon of June 27 and officially take four tests on June 28-30.

On the morning of June 28, they will take a 120-minute Vietnamese Literature test. On the afternoon of the same day, they will take a 90-minute mathematics test. On the morning of June 29, they will sit for a 50-minute combined test in Natural Sciences (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) or Social Sciences (History, Geography, and Citizen Education). On the afternoon of June 30, they will do an English test within 60 minutes.

The Ministry of Training and Education will provide exam software to localities for the examination, including management software for the national high school graduation exam, university and college entrance examination, exam marking software and multiple choice exam grading software.

Students can choose one of seven languages, including English, Russian, French, Chinese, German, Japanese and Korean.

Candidates may register for a foreign language exam that is different from the foreign language subject they are studying at high school; candidates who are students of Continuing Education are eligible to register for the foreign language exam to get the results for university and college entrance examination.

Candidates will continue to register for the exam online while freelance candidates would directly register for the exam from May 4 to 5 pm on May 13, 2023.