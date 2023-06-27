Over 1 million students register for National High School Graduation Exam

More than 1 million candidates arrived at examination venues nationwide on June 27 to complete procedures for their participation in the 2023 National High School Graduation Exam, which will commence the next day.

They listened to the examination regulations, verified their information, and corrected any mistakes detected.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, a total of 1,024,063 students registered for the test, an increase of over 20,000 compared to last year.

The number of examination locations across the country amounts to 2,273 with 44,661 test rooms. Approximately 250,000 people have been mobilized to organize the event and ensure its security and safety.

As scheduled, the two-day exam will begin on June 28 with Literature and Mathematics tests, and conclude on June 29 with the tests of social sciences, natural sciences, and foreign languages.