Outstanding young Vietnamese in 2022 honored

Ten outstanding young Vietnamese and ten promising young talents in 2022 were honored at a ceremony held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Central Committee and the Vietnam Young Talent Fund in Hanoi in the evening of March 23.

Related News Striker Huynh Nhu listed in top 10 outstanding young Vietnamese faces 2022

The outstanding young people were selected from 158 candidates, including those self-nominated, who showed excellent performance in various areas.

The awards honored young people who have excellent performance in various areas of learning, scientific research, startup, sports, culture and arts, security and others.

The list of awardees includes Ngo Quy Dang of Vietnam National University (VNU) Hanoi-University of Science, Vo Hoang Hai of the High Schools for the Gifted under VNU Hanoi-University of Science, Dr. Truong Thanh Tung of Phenikaa University in Hanoi, Nguyen Nhu Thanh of Military-run telecommunications company Viettel Group, Director of Agridrone Vietnam Device Fly Joint Stock Company Nguyen Van Thien Vu, senior lieutenant Le Hao of the High Command of Military Region 7, lieutenant Thao A Khu of the Dien Bien District’s Public Security in Dien Bien Province, female striker Huynh Nhu of District 1’s Sports Center in HCMC, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Ha of the Vietnam National Music Song and Dance Theater, and lieutenant Duong Hai Anh, secretary of the Youth Union of the Department of Public Security of Son La Province.