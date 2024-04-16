Outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Vietnam bids farewell to HCMC Party Chief

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Vietnam.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio. (Photo: Viet Dung)

At the reception, the city Party Chief congratulated outgoing Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio on fulfilling his mission in cooperation development between Vietnam and Japan during his working term in Vietnam, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and other crises in the global.

Secretary Nen highly appreciated the deeper cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the economic, trade, tourism and cultural fields, notably a significant milestone in lifting the Vietnam-Japan relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He also took this occasion to express thankfulness to Ambassador Yamada Takio for his contributions to these achievements.

Ho Chi Minh City has always contributed to the overall success of the Vietnam-Japan relationship through various significant cooperation programs thanks to the assistance of the Japanese Ambassador.

Regarding the Metro Line No.1 project, the city Party Chief valued the role of Ambassador Yamada Takio and he also believed that in a new position, Ambassador Yamada Takio will continue to be a bridge to accelerate Japanese partners to soon complete the project as well as contribute to the further development of the Vietnam-Japan relationship.

The city leader took this occasion to extend his best wishes of good health to Ambassador Yamada Takio and his family and express his expectation of welcoming him back to Vietnam.

For his part, Ambassador Yamada Takio thanked Ho Chi Minh City leaders for their support during his tenure. Besides, Yamada Takio affirmed that the relationship between Japan and Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, has been promoted.

He did not forget to extend his thankfulness for the Ho Chi Minh City Government’s support in providing early vaccination for Japanese citizens in Ho Chi Minh City during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Ambassador Yamada Takio informed that over 100,000 Japanese citizens and more than 1,000 Japanese businesses are living and working in Ho Chi Minh City and they are willing to contribute to the city's development.

In 2023, both countries organized many important events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan.

Ambassador Yamada Takio emphasized that the Metro Line No.1 project is a symbol of the Vietnam-Japan relationship and expressed his concern for accelerating the project.

He shared with Secretary Nguyen Van Nen the results of the working session with Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai this morning regarding the Metro Line No.1 project. With the high determination of all parties, Ambassador Yamada Takio expressed his belief that the project will be completed soon.

