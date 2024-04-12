Operations of new quarters, hamlets must avoid disturbing residents’ lives

Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai stressed the imperative for arrangements to guarantee fundamental stability, prevent disruptions, minimize impacts on the lives, thoughts, and emotions of the populace, and avoid unnecessary expenditure.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Chairman of Binh Chanh District People's Committee present the decision and give flowers to the staff of the new hamlets.

On the afternoon of April 11, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, attended and delivered a speech at the ceremony to announce the Resolution of the HCMC People's Council regarding the establishment, division, merger, and renaming of quarters and hamlets. This event was organized by the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Chanh Commune (Binh Chanh District, HCMC). After the restructuring, Binh Chanh District now comprises 13 quarters and 400 hamlets. Of which, Binh Chanh Commune now has 17 hamlets (previously, it had four hamlets and 119 residential clusters).

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai gives flowers to congratulate the staff of the new hamlets.

In his address at the ceremony, Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the HCMC Party Committee stressed the imperative for arrangements to guarantee fundamental stability, prevent disruptions, minimize impacts on the lives, thoughts, and emotions of the populace, and avoid unnecessary expenditure. As the new model takes effect, it is essential to ensure efficient implementation, fostering a strong bond between the government and its citizens. Throughout the administrative process, local authorities should proactively assess the situation and public sentiment to swiftly address emerging challenges, feedback, and recommendations from the community.

Furthermore, local authorities effectively implement policies to support the staff working in new quarters and hamlets, encouraging long-term commitment. They should also appropriately implement encouragement, gratitude, and reward policies for non-specialized personnel who have fulfilled their duties in quarters and hamlets, aiming to recognize and honor their contributions during their tenure.

Delegates at the announcement ceremony of Resolution 11 of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council

On the same day, the People's Committee of Ward 5 in District 8 (HCMC) held a public announcement regarding the Resolution of the HCMC People's Council concerning the establishment, division, and merger of quarters within the locality. As a result, Ward 5 has restructured from ten quarters to 21 new quarters.

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan